I&M Bank has been recognized as the number one bank in the Kenya Banking Consumer Sentiment on Social Media Index 2024. The analysis of consumer sentiment towards Kenya’s major banks powered by Data EQ, tracked over 502,000 public online consumer posts.

I&M Bank scored over 72% in the Data EQ Index, 56% higher than the industry average. This achievement for the Bank follows another notable recognition at this year’s Think Business Banking Awards where the Bank won the Most Customer-Centric Bank.

The data analyzed was classified into three sentiment categories including public, operational, and reputational. I&M scored above key industry players across all parameters in the operational category including products, digital experience, transactions, pricing or fees, customer service, account administration, and physical facilities.

Gul Khan, CEO I&M Bank Kenya, expressed his gratitude for the recognition saying, “A big thank you to our customers for giving us this massive recognition. We continue to focus on providing products and services that are relevant for all Kenyans. For instance, we continue to save money for customers by providing free bank to M-PESA transfers for Personal and Solo Biz (Sole Proprietors) customers. We have also continued to invest heavily in our App to provide the best digital customer experience including digital account opening, short term unsecured loans and the new Fikisha Goalz savings products.”

“Beyond coming first, I&M Bank’s performance in our latest Kenyan Banking Sentiment Index stands out as because their overall sentiment was 56% higher than the industry average and they were the only bank to achieve a positive Operational Net Sentiment score,” commented Liska Kloppers, Head of Client Strategy at DataEQ.