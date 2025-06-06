Shares

Victoria Commercial Bank joined global efforts to tackle plastic waste by launching a sustainability initiative at Cheleta Primary School in Runda. This was part of this year’s World Environment Day celebrations themed #BeatPlasticPollution.

In partnership with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the initiative aimed to raise awareness among young learners about the environmental and health impacts of plastic pollution, while promoting practical solutions. VCB PLC donated waste segregation bins to the school and facilitated an interactive training session led by KFS officials on the five principles of plastic management, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rethink.

As part of a broader ESG commitment, VCB PLC believes that meaningful environmental action starts at the community level. Engaging children today nurtures a generation that will be aware of the dangers of plastic pollution and lead the shift toward sustainable practices in the future.

The day also featured a tree-planting activity led by KFS.