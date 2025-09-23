Victoria Commercial Bank PLC (VCB) has donated Ksh. 1.25 million to the Faraja Cancer Support Trust’s “Be Bold Go Gold for Childhood Cancer” event. This marks the fourth consecutive year the bank has sponsored the initiative, which aims to raise awareness, provide treatment, and offer support for children with cancer.
The contribution was presented during the annual walk/run, which took place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the KALRO Grounds in Muguga. The event brought together school children, corporates, sports enthusiasts, and families in a show of solidarity.
The cheque handover was led by VCB Board Chairperson Ketaki Sheth, who highlighted the bank’s strong partnership with Faraja. “Every year, 3,000 children are diagnosed with cancer,” Sheth stated. “By supporting Faraja, we are helping to shine a light on the reality of childhood cancer and the need for greater awareness, resources, and compassion.”
VCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Yogesh Pattni, added that the partnership is a clear reflection of the bank’s broader social development goals. “Every shilling invested in awareness, treatment, and support is an investment in healthier futures for our children,” he said.
The funds raised from the event will directly support Faraja’s childhood cancer programs, improving treatment access for vulnerable families across Kenya. According to Faraja CEO David Makumi, the collaboration with VCB “shows the power of partnerships in making a lasting difference for children undergoing cancer treatment.”