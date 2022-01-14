Shares

The East African Safari Classic Rally beginning 10th February has received a major investment boost from Victoria Commercial Bank. The bank has committed Ksh. 10 million in sponsorship towards the rally as preparations finalize.

The over 5,000km race will flag off in Naivasha and traverse through 11 diverse Kenyan counties including Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and finish off in Watamu, Kilifi County. Besides local drivers, the rally has attracted competitors from the United Kingdom, Russia, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, South Africa and the USA. The huge interest in the race has been increased by the successful 2021 WRC Safari Rally and the East African Safari Mini Classic Rally held in Kenya last year.

“Victoria Commercial Bank PLC is proud to be the exclusive Financial Services sponsor to the world’s greatest rally, the East African Safari Classic Rally, which runs from 10th – 18th February 2022. We believe this sponsorship will go a long way in assisting organizers in planning, facilitation and ultimately spectator and driver enjoyment of this iconic international motor-sporting event,” said Dr. Yogesh Pattani, CEO of Victoria Commercial Bank said.

The EASCR Event Director, Natasha Tundo, said that despite the turbulent period the world is experiencing due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, the rally is fully prepared for a 9-day adrenaline-filled event. “We are proud to deliver this Classic Rally despite the challenges presented by the pandemic as it is an important landmark in marketing Kenya’s diversified culture and as a tourist destination. The EASCR commits that we will show global audiences the best of our country to worldwide audiences across TV, digital and audio platforms.” Ms. Tundo explained.