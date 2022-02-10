Shares

Safaricom has announced the installation of their smart vehicle tracking system onboard Raaji Bharij and his navigator Tauseef Khan’s Ford racer in the upcoming East African Safari Classic Rally. The telco will pilot an IoT (Internet of Things) powered Telematics solution which integrates with the vehicle’s on-board computer.

The solution will also collect information on several parameters that are accumulated and recorded at the end and start of each trip. This will provide insights into journey duration, vehicle speed, route information, fuel consumption and driver behaviour. The telematics pilot is part of a sponsorship deal that has seen Safaricom commit Ksh. 1 million in support of Raaji’s quest for a podium finish at the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Last week, Safaricom announced a Ksh. 6 million sponsorship for the East African Safari Classic Rally through its MPESA platform. The Telco is also backing reigning African Rally Champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo as he targets a podium finish at the event.

The rally will begin with scrutineering at the KWSTI in Naivasha where the event will be flagged off. The action then proceeds to Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru, Coverdale in Nanyuki for two days, Kilima Camp in Amboseli for three days, Salt Lick Lodge at Taita Hills, before concluding at Ocean Sports in Watamu, where the Prize Giving Gala will be held.

“As part of our journey to becoming a fully-fledged technology company, we are in the process of testing new IoT solutions which will allow systems, processes, machinery and things to become truly interconnected and interoperable. This technology delivers a clear overview of what is happening in every part of an ecosystem, without disrupting operations,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Raaji on his part had this to say, “We are grateful to Safaricom for their sponsorship and honoured to be piloting their new smart vehicle tracking system. As far as our team’s ambition for the rally is concerned, firstly we want to ensure the car is in one piece after each leg and secondly to be among the top finishers”, said Raaji