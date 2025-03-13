Shares

Telkom Kenya has partnered with mobile equipment vendors Rakuten Symphony and Airspan Networks to develop and test Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technology. Rakuten Symphony is a service-based technology company from Japan, and Airspan Networks is a telecommunications company from the United States.

The Japanese and United States governments will fund this project through a technology grant of Ksh. 568 Million (US$ 4.4 Million) that will be administered by Rakuten Symphony and Airspan Networks. The project partners will set up a testing facility and conduct field and network tests in their quest to advance 4G/5G, Open RAN, and AI innovation on the African continent. A long-term objective of the project is knowledge transfer and training of local developers and engineers.

The collaboration will see the parties invest in a joint laboratory to develop and test Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technology solutions tailored to the continent’s dynamic connectivity needs. The three companies will also conduct field trials to ensure optimal performance and seamless integration into Telkom’s network infrastructure.

Open RAN technology is an advanced version of the traditional Closed RAN technology where mobile network operators typically rely on a single vendor for all their network equipment. Open RAN is more flexible, allowing any hardware or software from different vendors to interoperate seamlessly and securely, significantly lowering operational and capital expenditures in the long-term. It is also favoured due to its potential to modernise networks by improving service quality and widening coverage, especially in rural areas where deploying infrastructure can be challenging. Globally, the adoption of this technology is increasing due to the demand for more innovative wireless communication solutions and a collaborative vendor ecosystem.

Under the tripartite partnership, Airspan will provide 4G and 5G radio units while Rakuten will provide an Operating Support System platform, as well as the Open RAN software stack to run and optimise the 4G/5G Open RAN network elements. Telkom will provide the requisite human capital and facilities.

Telkom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mugo KIBATI said “Telkom is pleased to collaborate in this consortium of cutting-edge technology leaders in this field of open architecture telecommunications network and reap the benefits of modern, and ultimately, inevitable technological advances such as AI. This is a significant milestone in positioning Kenya and Africa as a research, development, manufacturing, and testing hub of leading cutting-edge technology.”

As part of its long-term transformation objectives, Telkom is also investing in talent upskilling, positively impacting its R&D and Innovation, which will in turn enhance its overall proposition to its customers.