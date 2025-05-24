Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) convened a Stakeholders’ Consultation Workshop to review and strengthen ongoing research supporting tax policy and revenue administration reforms in Kenya. The workshop was convened in collaboration with The National Treasury, the African Economic Research Consortium, and the Government of Denmark.

This is the second such engagement under the Collaborative Research Programme, which brings together experts from the University of Copenhagen’s Development Economics Research Group (UCPH-DERG), the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), and KRA, under the coordination of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC and support from the Government of Denmark through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

Speaking during the opening of the Workshop, KRA Commissioner General, Mr. Humphrey Wattanga has reaffirmed KRA’s commitment to leverage research and data to drive Kenya’s tax reform agenda. “At KRA, we remain committed to evidence-based decision-making as a cornerstone of our tax reforms. Our partnerships with academic institutions and research organizations have enabled us to anchor our policies in rigorous analysis, improving tax efficiency, reducing compliance burdens, and enhancing revenue mobilization.” said Mr. Wattanga.

The KRA Commissioner General said the workshop provided an opportunity to delve deeper into the ongoing research and refine research findings into policy proposals that are expected to inform the Finance Bill, 2026.

“Our collaboration with AERC and UCPH-DERG continues to be a vital resource in developing effective, equitable, and sustainable tax policies that align with our mission.”, added the KRA Commissioner General.

Key research themes discussed during the workshop included:

• Taxation of Petroleum Products: Exploring ways to modernise Kenya’s excise tax structure in line with Kenya’s evolving economic realities.

• Dynamics of Personal Income Tax: Enhancing tax equity and efficiency through reforms

• eTIMS and Business Formalisation: Evaluating the role of the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) in strengthening tax administration and expanding the tax base by encouraging formalisation of businesses.

• Revenue Impact of VAT Misreporting: Investigating VAT compliance challenges and proposing solutions to strengthen VAT revenue integrity.