The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has embarked on a transformation journey, initiating a strategic reform process aimed at modernizing its operations and improving the taxpayer experience. This overhaul, driven by KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan, seeks to establish a more agile, responsive, and customer-centric tax administration framework.

The reform centers on internal realignments across KRA’s core functional areas: revenue, technology, and service. The objective is to streamline processes, leverage digital solutions, and enhance taxpayer engagement.

A key component of the restructuring involves a segmentation of taxpayers. Large and Medium Taxpayers will be consolidated into a unified functional area, while Micro and Small Taxpayers will be served by a dedicated team. This approach will enable KRA to provide personalized support tailored to the specific needs of each taxpayer segment. This shift also aligns with KRA’s broader objective of expanding the tax base, supporting national revenue goals outlined in the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy.

Recognizing the crucial role of technology in modern tax administration, KRA is establishing a dedicated department: the Business Strategy Technology and Enterprise Modernization Department. This initiative aims to transform KRA into a data-driven organization, enabling more efficient and seamless service delivery. The integration of technology with the new taxpayer segmentation will allow for more targeted and effective service provision, leveraging advanced analytics and automation.

The internal realignments will also focus on optimizing workflows, eliminating redundancies, and leveraging advanced analytics and automation.