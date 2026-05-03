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The National Land Commission (NLC) has officially launched a call for public participation regarding two landmark regulatory frameworks.

The Commission is inviting citizens, legal experts, and stakeholders to submit their views on the draft regulations aimed at resolving long-standing land disputes and auditing the allocation of public land.

The initiative, spearheaded by NLC Chairman Dr. Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy, is rooted in the mandates provided by the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the National Land Commission Act.

The first major pillar of this announcement is the development of the National Land Commission (Investigation of Historical Land Injustices) Regulations 2026.

For decades, land ownership has been a flashpoint of conflict in Kenya. These new regulations seek to breathe life into Section 15 of the NLC Act, providing a structured, legal roadmap for investigating claims of historical displacement and unfair land acquisition. By establishing a comprehensive framework for redress, the NLC aims to offer a formal path to reconciliation for communities and individuals who have suffered systemic land-related grievances.

The second framework, the Review of Grants and Dispositions of Public Land Regulations 2026, focuses on accountability. Under Section 14 of the Act, the Commission is tasked with reviewing all titles or grants of public land issued before the promulgation of the current Constitution on August 27, 2010.

This regulatory update is a race against a statutory clock; the Commission has until November 2030 to complete these reviews. The goal is to identify illegally acquired public land and ensure that public resources are returned to the state or used for their intended communal purposes.

In compliance with Constitutional requirements for transparency and public inclusion, the NLC has made the draft documents available on their official website. The Commission emphasizes that the success of these laws depends on the quality of feedback received from the public.

How to submit your memoranda

The public has until May 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. to submit their comments. Submissions can be sent via specialized email channels or delivered physically: