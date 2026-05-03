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The Selection Panel for the recruitment of nominees to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has officially declared a vacancy for the position of Chairperson.

The recruitment comes at a critical time for police oversight in Kenya, offering a six-year, non-renewable term for the successful candidate.

To qualify for the role, applicants must meet rigorous professional and ethical standards. Candidates are required to be Kenyan citizens holding a degree from a recognized university. Notably, the legal threshold for the position is exceptionally high; applicants must be qualified to serve as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

This requirement mandates at least ten years of experience as a superior court judge, magistrate, distinguished academic, or legal practitioner. Beyond professional expertise, candidates must fully comply with the integrity standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Who Is disqualified?

The Selection Panel has outlined clear disqualification criteria to maintain the Authority’s independence. Individuals are ineligible if they:

Are currently serving police officers or have retired within the last five years.

Hold office in a political party or serve as elected officials (MPs, Governors, or MCAs).

Have a conflict of interest through business associations with the Authority.

Have been convicted of crimes involving dishonesty or sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Have previously served as a member of the IPOA Board.

The road to appointment

Once the initial application phase is complete, the names of shortlisted candidates will be published in national print media and on the Public Service Commission (PSC) website.

The public will be invited to submit sworn affidavits regarding the suitability of any shortlisted candidate. Applicants will also undergo a vetting process requiring clearances from the DCI, EACC, HELB, KRA, and CRB.

Application details

Qualified professionals are invited to submit their applications, including a detailed CV and all relevant certifications. Applications can be hand-delivered to the Public Service Commission at Commission House, Nairobi, or sent via registered mail.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EAT.