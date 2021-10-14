Shares

AFAL Manufacturing Limited (AML), a subsidiary of the Tristar Group, has officially launched the local blending of Caltex lubricants in East Africa.

The launch follows the signing of a long-term license agreement with Chevron Brands covering production, distribution, and marketing of Caltex lubricants in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The launch was attended by various Kenyan government officials including Eric Wafukho, Chief Administrative Secretary – National Treasury and Planning and Hezekiah Okeyo, Secretary Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise. Other dignitaries at the event included Rochna Kaul, Chevron Vice President, Europe, Africa, Middle East, South Asia Sales and Global Marine and Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group CEO.

According to industry statistics, the market for lubricants in the region is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 3% in the next 4-5 years.

“We are confident that through local manufacturing we will add value to enable us to take the Caltex lubricants brand to a strong market position by supplying high quality lubricants backed by competitive prices and service. With more than 8 years of local market knowledge, we are confident that there is a growing need for high quality lubricants in the region and we are extremely pleased with this move to be able to sell and distribute locally manufactured, cutting edge Caltex lubricants,” said Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne.

On his part, Douglas Rankine, GM Middle East and Africa – Fuels and Lubricants had this to say, “The flagship Caltex lubricants that will be blended locally are Havoline and Delo engine oils. Havoline motor oils with Deposit Shield technology feature an advanced formulation that protects your engine from harmful deposits, protects engine performance and maximizes fuel economy to protect the environment. Caltex Delo advanced products are designed to deliver high-level engine and transmission protection with optimized fuel economy, for improved running costs, less downtime, and helps to save money.”