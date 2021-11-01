Shares

Shamba Pride, an online platform that connects farmers to quality inputs and services, has closed a Ksh. 122 million (USD 1.1 milllion) round. The round was led by Seedstars Africa Ventures and Gray Matters Capital.

The funding is aimed at supporting Shamba Pride’s national expansion and roll out of its digital solution to over 1,000 digital shops. This will allow the company to empower many smallholder farmers to boost their income and productivity through increased access to better quality inputs, education, financial services and market linkages.

The round was signed in the presence of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina and French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Franck Riester, KEMSA representatives and a series of international agricultural corporates.

“Shamba Pride is revolutionizing rural distribution systems for African farmers by transforming from traditional and informal systems to modern trade. Through Shamba Pride, existing last-mile agro dealer entrepreneurs are able to digitalize their operations and provide smallholder farmers with right and affordable technology, quality products and services,” said Shamba Pride CEO and Founder, Samuel Munguti.

“We are excited to have Seedstars Africa Ventures and Gray Matters Capital join the Shamba Pride family. Our momentum to revolutionize last mile distribution systems for African farmers has gained new momentum. The investment will propel our national growth to service hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers while creating a reliable community of smart microentreprenuers offering improved services to farmers,” Munguti added.

On his part, Maxime Bouan, Partner at Seedstars Africa Ventures said, “Talented African early stage entrepreneurs continue to lack funding despite providing tangible adapted solutions. We are convinced Shamba Pride’s online-to-offline model is perfectly suited to tap into a huge market opportunity by upskilling existing value chains and finally offering farmers the quality counterparts they deserve.”