A new survey commissioned by the 2020 Dubai World Expo has showed that 98% of Kenyans believe nations must work together to combat global challenges.

The 2021 study of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries was conducted in partnership with YouGov. It followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.

Greater unity, collaboration and knowledge exchange was reflected throughout the study. 75% saying they believe greater cooperation between individuals and communities can help shape a more prosperous future. Similarly, 80% said greater knowledge sharing is imperative to shaping a better tomorrow.

Commenting on this year’s Expo, H.E Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai said, “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future, so we can better focus our priorities. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.”

The study further revealed that Kenyans are the most optimistic in the world about prospects of clean energy, at 66% versus the 42% global response. These findings reflect the country’s significant recent investments in renewable energies, with Kenya currently generating 86% of its electricity from wind, geothermal and hydro sources.

Looking into the likelihood of a more sustainable future, 64% believe Kenya will have an infrastructure to support green travel such as charging stations and electric vehicles (EVs) in the next decade. 70% predict a majority of the urban population will live in sustainable smart cities. The shift to greater urban living is further reflected by 90% of respondents saying they are likely to live in an urban centre moving forward.

Dr. Wilfred Marube, Commissioner General of Kenya at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “Kenya is committed to 100 per cent green energy and, as this survey demonstrates, the whole country is behind us. Technological and financial innovations have brought renewables into the mainstream, and this transformation is leading to energy savings, reduced carbon emissions, greater energy diversification and job creation. Kenya will be leveraging on the Expo to showcase unique, vibrant and transformative innovative opportunities that rejuvenate the capacity of our productive sectors to spur growth of our economy.”

The survey covered a range of subjects including health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of both urban and rural communities.

Under Expo 2020’s Program for People and Planet, participating countries, organizations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1st October, 2021 to 31 March, 2022, inviting visitors from around the world to experience a 6-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.