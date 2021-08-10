Shares

Emirates has launched an offer for Kenyan customers to experience the excitement of the World Expo event taking place in Dubai from 1st October 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai anytime during the World Expo period will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with Emirates.

The offer is also applicable to tickets purchased in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai. Customers travelling to anywhere on Emirates’ global network with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai are also eligible for the offer.

One-way ticket holders whose journey originates outside the UAE are entitled to receive the complimentary Expo Day Pass if travelling to Dubai or onwards to other destinations if the minimum connection time is met.

Additionally, the special added-value offer applies to all fare types including Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus.

Travellers with upcoming travel plans and are already in the UAE, including UAE residents are also eligible to receive a complimentary Expo Day Pass. This is on condition that their itinerary includes a journey back to Dubai during the six-month period that coincides with Expo.

Other Expo-themed packages being offered by Emirates include

Mile-A Minute offer: Customers will also earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before 31st March, 2022, can avail the offer on the Emirates website and earn up to 5,000 Miles.

Expo Dubai 2020: Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world, through sustainability, mobility and opportunity. Visitors can drop by their national pavilion for a taste of home, the 190 other country pavilions to experience other cultures and distinctive offerings.

Emirates Pavilion: Travel and aviation enthusiasts can visit the Emirates’ dedicated pavilion to experience the future of commercial aviation in UAE’s centennial year 2071. Visitors will also have the opportunity to design an aircraft and engage with interactive exhibits that introduce the principles of flight.

Kenya’s Pavilion: The Kenya Pavilion located at the Opportunity District will showcase Kenya’s agricultural and economic potential, the innovation and industry sectors and will display the hospitality and creativity of the Kenyan people. Visitors to the pavilion meet the 44 Kenyan tribes and get their name printed on a digital Kenyan passport as memorabilia.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.