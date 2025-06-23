Shares

Emirates and Uber have announced a strategic partnership to enable the seamless transfer of travellers to and from airports where the airline operates. The MoU was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Anabel Diaz Calderon, Vice President and Head of EMEA Mobility at Uber.

The partnership will include enhancing the on-ground mobility experience for Emirates customers while offering Skywards members loyalty benefits when using the Uber platform across select markets within the Emirates network.

Through this partnership, Emirates and Uber will work towards introducing several initiatives to offer travellers more effortless journeys. These include developing an integrated booking experience that combines Uber Rides Vouchers with flight bookings for easier airport transfers or in-city rides. Additionally, Emirates and Uber will explore offering Uber rides to and from the airport for select Emirates customers, supporting a complete door-to-destination experience.

The partnership will explore opportunities to closely collaborate on offering Skywards members in the UAE the opportunity to earn on rides or redeem their miles for Uber app credits or vouchers. Emirates Skywards will also explore ways for members in the UAE to benefit from earning Miles on Uber rides across select markets in the Emirates network.

Another area of collaboration will include exploring opportunities around Last Mile delivery initiatives for Emirates Courier Express, leveraging Uber’s advanced technology platform and vast network of global Delivery partners to enhance customer reach, speed, and efficiency.

Adnan Kazim said, “Emirates is excited to join forces with Uber as part of our commitment to delivering seamless travel experiences. In the months ahead, we’ll closely work together to leverage our combined capabilities in travel and technology to expand planning options, create more connected end-to-end journeys across our network, and introduce exciting new benefits for our Skywards members. We look forward to a successful partnership and the valuable opportunities it will create for our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anabel Diaz Calderon, Vice President, Head of EMEA Mobility at Uber said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Emirates, a global leader in aviation, to shape the future of travel. With tailored Uber airport rides offering seamless door-to-destination journeys and loyalty benefits for Uber and Emirates customers, this collaboration will redefine the travel experience for millions of passengers.”