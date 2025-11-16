Shares

Emirates has announced a significant expansion of its Kenyan operations, introducing a third daily flight to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO). The new service, which commences on March 1, 2026, will bring the airline’s total frequency on the Dubai-Nairobi route to 21 flights per week.

The move marks a strategic commitment to the East African hub, building upon 30 years of successful operations during which Emirates has carried over 6.6 million passengers to and from the country.

The third flight is specifically timed to capture early morning arrivals and departures, aiming to improve two-way connectivity with Emirates’ extensive network, particularly markets in Europe (including the UK, France, Norway, and Italy) and the United States.

This enhanced access is designed to directly support Kenya’s ambitious tourism strategy, which seeks to attract 5 million international tourists by 2030.

The new flight schedule is as follows:

Flight Route Departure (DXB/NBO) Arrival (NBO/DXB) EK717 Dubai to Nairobi 00:55 hrs 05:05 hrs EK718 Nairobi to Dubai 06:50 hrs 12:50 hrs

The service will be operated by a three-class Boeing 777 aircraft, providing travellers with access to the airline’s premium product offering, including its renowned First Class cabins.

Crucially, the early morning arrival time has been synchronized with the existing interline agreement signed with Kenya Airways (KQ) in 2023. This optimization enables seamless onward travel for passengers connecting from Dubai to key regional destinations, including:

Rwanda (Kigali)

Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

Mozambique

Burundi (Bujumbura)

Since the partnership’s inception, over 31,000 passengers have already benefited from the cooperation.

The Boeing 777 will add an extra 280 tonnes of weekly capacity to and from Nairobi. This added belly-hold capacity is particularly beneficial for the movement of time and temperature-sensitive perishable commodities, such as fresh flowers, fruits, and vegetables, which are major exports from Kenya. Including the existing three weekly Emirates SkyCargo freighter services, the airline will now offer a combined weekly capacity of over 1,100 tonnes in and out of the Kenyan market.

The expansion comes on the heels of the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Kenya and the UAE earlier this year.