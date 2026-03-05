Shares

The Emirates Group is currently seeking candidates for the position of Cabin Crew, based at its international hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The primary function of a cabin crew member is divided between safety management and service execution. Employees are responsible for the strict adherence to international aviation safety and security protocols, as well as the management of onboard medical emergencies.

Before beginning active flight duties, all successful candidates complete a specialized seven-to-eight-week training program at the Emirates Aviation College in Dubai, covering safety and emergency procedures (SEP), security, and service standards.

Applicants must possess at least one year of experience in a hospitality or customer service environment and hold a minimum of a high school (Grade 12) education. Fluency in written and spoken English is a mandatory requirement for operational safety and communication.

Physical requirements are strictly enforced to ensure crew members can operate aircraft equipment. These include:

Height: A minimum stature of 160cm.

Reach: An arm reach of 212cm while standing on tiptoes.

Appearance: No tattoos may be visible while the employee is wearing the Emirates cabin crew uniform.

Legal: Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for a UAE employment visa.

Emirates provides a standardized compensation package for its cabin crew members. The financial structure consists of a fixed monthly basic salary supplemented by hourly flying pay, both of which are currently tax-free in the UAE.

The airline also provides logistical support for its crew, including furnished company accommodation in Dubai and transportation between the residence and the airport. Additionally, employees are eligible for travel concessions, which provide discounted flight tickets for themselves and their immediate family members according to company policy.