Emirates has announced the return of its “My Emirates Holiday Pass” starting from 1 st November 2023 to 31 st March 2024.

My Emirates Pass enables customers to use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big-name stores, private pools and beaches and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the biggest family attractions for less including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Aquaventure waterparks at Atlantis The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubia Parks & Resorts, City Sightseeing and much more.

If you checked in online and downloaded your mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from your apps once you’ve landed.

With glorious weather and hundreds of incredible offers this season, it’s the best time to be in

Dubai. From the world-renowned Dubai Shopping Festival in December, sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to top rated hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Dubai Shopping Festival

Visit during the Dubai Shopping Festival to enjoy even more offers and discounts. From 8 th December 2023 to 14 th January 2024, Dubai’s shopping and family entertainment extravaganza is back. Make the most of your Emirates baggage allowance to bring home designer deals. While you’re there, use your Emirates boarding pass to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions and more.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

Dubai offers an abundance of choice for anyone looking to experience some holiday sun. Ranging from serene moments of relaxation by the pool to delightful family experiences at indoor theme parks and water parks, whatever your preference, there’s always something to do in Dubai.

itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits. Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates

Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more

peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there

to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away.

Emirates offers flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, across six continents and currently operates 14 flights per week from the Nairobi to Dubai.