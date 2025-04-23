Shares

Beautiful Destinations and Visit Dubai have launched a program to upskill travel content creators. Recruits will graduate with an opportunity to become a certified travel creator for Beautiful Destinations.

In collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (Visit Dubai), the Beautiful Destinations Academy will launch an institution for nurturing emerging creative talent in travel and tourism content marketing. It will start in May 2025 and it will be a three-month programme in Dubai.

To apply to the academy, participants will need to showcase their skills by submitting short-form videos (under 60 seconds) that highlight their unique perspectives on travel, culture, or adventure. The submissions will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including top photographers and videographers from the Beautiful Destinations creative team, as well as influential figures from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Four exceptional creators will be selected to participate in the inaugural session of the Beautiful Destinations Academy. The academy session will take place in Dubai from May 2025, lasting 3 months. Those selected will receive an all-expenses-paid trip, including accommodation in Dubai for the duration of the program.

Participants of the Beautiful Destinations Academy will receive training that covers all essential aspects of travel content creation. The academy will offer an immersive, interactive learning experience, focusing on both technical expertise and real-world application including:

Photography & Cinematography: Understanding composition, shot planning, camera techniques, and filming for impactful content.

Editing & Colour Grading: Mastering editing software, sequencing, color grading, and creating a cohesive narrative.

Sound Design & Music: Integrating sound effects and music to enhance storytelling.

Innovation (VFX & AI): Exploring visual effects and AI tools to elevate content creation.

Real-World Applications: Understanding creative briefs, audience targeting, production workflows, budgeting, and industry regulations.

Professional Development: Guidance on continuing growth and building a career in travel content creation.

To apply for the program, go here beautifuldestinations.com/academy.