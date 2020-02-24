Equity Bank card holders to get a 20% discount on select Kenya Airways flights

Shares

Equity Bank and Kenya Airways have announced an extension of their discounted partnership for all Equity card customers that will see them enjoy a 20% discount on travel for specific routes.

The deal is applicable for tickets purchased in Nairobi (NBO), Mombasa (MSA), Kisumu (KIS), and Malindi (MYD). It will be applicable for flights to London (LHR), New York (JFK), Johannesburg (JNB), Dubai (DXB), Mumbai (BOM), Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), Rome (ROM) and Geneva (GVA).

To access the discounts, one needs to insert the Promo Code EQBKQF20 while making the booking. Equity customers automatically get to enjoy cheaper travel rates on return tickets. Furthermore, the discounts apply to all classes of travel with only exclusion of premium and promotional classes J, Z, O, Y, R, V, G and X.

Equity has a wide range of card offerings, which have further been enhanced through strategic partnerships with key local and international entities. These collaborations will ensure the customers are open to varied options that fit their lifestyle and convenience.