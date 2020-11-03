Shares

Kenya has been named as the Africa’s leading golfing destination at the 7th Annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kenya scooped Africa’s Best Golf Destination 2020 category ahead of South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

The World Golf Awards which was founded in 2014 recognizes and rewards excellence in golf tourism, courses and golf destinations.

At the same time, Karen Country Club emerged as Kenya’s best golf course while the Great Rift Valley Country Lodge and Golf Resort won the award of Kenya’s best golf resort.

The Kenya Tourism Board has played an active role in promoting Kenya as a golfing destination. As part of this, it has previously sponsored golf events and is the activating agency of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships which is part of the elite European Tour. This key event is held annually and preceded by the local Safari Golf Tour which allows professional players and amateurs an opportunity to prepare for their participation at the Magical Kenya Open.

These events have been crucial in profiling Kenya’s as a golfing destination. The Magical Kenya Open has attracted top international golfers from Europe and other parts of the world who have always expressed their love for the destination. This has gone a long way to increase the destination’s global visibility. Kenya is home to the only PGA course in the region, Vipingo Ridge which has been the host of the Magical Kenya ladies open for the last two years.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Dr Betty Radier, had this to say, “It is encouraging that Kenya has been able to develop golfing and now the entire world knows us as the best destination in Africa. We have indeed made incredible strides and we can only get better. We aim to be the best in the World now that we have conquered Africa.”