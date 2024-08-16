Shares

All is set for the final leg of the 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel series happening on Saturday, August 24th, at the Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

The Kilifi edition will mark the conclusion of the 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel series which kicked off earlier in the year at Tatu City, in February. After Tatu, the series moved to the hills of Iten in March and hosting the first ever UCI Gravel series event at Hell’s gate in June, attracting over 1000 cyclists from across America, Europe, and Africa.

A total of 10 professional cyclists in both the men and women 120 km LOOP category. 3 clubs emerged winners during the third leg of LOOP Safari Gravel series in Naivasha, and were awarded during the ceremony.

The top three clubs include Black Mamba Development Squad, Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex and Kenyan Riders. They were awarded prize money of Ksh. 150,000, Ksh. 100,000 and Ksh. 75,000 respectively.

In the men’s 120 km LOOP category, Jordan Schleck, Eric Muhoza and Edwin Kieya were awarded Ksh. 20,000, Ksh. 15,000 and Ksh. 10,000 respectively for the top three positions. Xaveline Nirere, Claudette Nyirahabimana and Mary Aleper were also awarded for the top three positions in the women category receiving Ksh. 20,000, Ksh. 15,000 and Ksh. 10,000 respectively.

The series has attracted support from various corporates, with Huawei Kenya sponsoring the prize money for the Naivasha and Vipingo legs as well as the overall series rewards.

Speaking during a ceremony hosted to celebrate the winners of the previous leg in Naivasha, Eric Muriuki, CEO LOOP DFS, said, “The LOOP Safari Gravel Race Series has provided an excellent platform for our riders to showcase their skills and determination. We are proud to celebrate the Naivasha winners and eagerly anticipate the final leg in Vipingo. With its unique course and scenic beauty, Vipingo will offer an unforgettable finale to this remarkable series. We invite all the winners and cycling enthusiasts to join us for this exciting conclusion of the first season of the series.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the AMANI Project, with LOOP DFS as the title sponsors and Huawei as the prize money sponsor. It features three categories including 20 km for amateurs, 60 km LOOP for cycling enthusiasts, and 120 km LOOP for professional cyclist, attracting both local and international riders.