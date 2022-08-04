Shares

Winners from the preliminary rounds of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour are headed to Vipingo Ridge PGA Golf Club in Kilifi County this Saturday for the grand finale.

Since its launch, the series has drawn a total over 9,000 participants who have taken part in various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes. The Safaricom Golf Tour has been held in 14 golf courses across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen, Nyali, Kericho, Kitale, Nakuru, Kenya Airforce, Vetlab and Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Elizabeth Njau was among the last competitors to book a slot in the final after winning last weekend’s 14th leg of the tour at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom, had this to say, “I am really excited about what our Golf Tour has been able to achieve. Through the spirit of Tuinuane our series has been able to discover, nurture, lift and expose new talent from across the country. From what I have seen through our junior tournaments, I am confident that we have a great future as a golfing nation. I also believe that our finals at Vipingo Ridge will offer our finalists a great experience as they take to the course.”

“I am proud to say that the introduction of the Safaricom Golf Tour has been a blessing to many, especially the young people who have been passionate about the sport but lacked opportunity and access. The tour has exposed many talents like me and many others. The tournament at my home club in Nakuru was the most historical in my ten-year golfing career. It was the first time that I scored an eagle, which contributed to my victory. I have been practicing regularly for the finals and I hope to bring victory home,” said Kelvin Kiplenge, winner of the Nakuru tournament

The winners of the junior tournament will have a chance to attend a 3-day elite camp later in the year. The Training will be conducted by Junior Golf Foundation in partnership with the US Kids Golf Foundation.