Shares

Watu is set to host a customer clinic in Kilifi County, this is in a bid to issue uncollected logbooks and number plates to boda boda riders. They will also install and repair GPS trackers on motorcycles, refurbish and repair mobile phones.

The three-day clinic set to run from 26th to 28th February at Car &General, Tana Building Lamu Road next to Rubis Petrol Station in Malindi. It will target customers who have completed their loan repayments but are yet to transfer and collect their logbooks.

The clinic is part of an initiative by Watu that will see them distribute the over 70,000 uncollected logbooks.

The company will also use this occasion to service and replace the GPS trackers for the Watu

financed motorcycles, repair and refurbish mobile phones for Watu Simu customers, and resolve any issues impacting customers’ assets.

Watu Kenya, Country Manager, Erick Masswe said the clinic will be an opportunity to support customers in maintaining the safety and functionality of their assets, empasizing that Watu’s commitment goes beyond financing to providing long-term value and support to its customers.

“The upcoming clinic in Malindi is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that boda boda riders receive their logbooks, have access to well-maintained GPS trackers, and repair their mobile phones. By addressing these essential needs, we are enhancing business continuity for our customers and strengthening our partnership with them. We look forward to engaging with the riders and ensuring they get the support they deserve,” Mr. Massawe said.

Watu goes beyond simply providing financial loans to empower boda boda drivers. Recognizing the sector’s importance, Watu has launched several non-financial initiatives. These include Watu Shule, a dedicated riding school to improve road safety, and equipping boda boda offices across the country with essential supplies. This comprehensive approach fosters a stronger and more successful boda boda community.

The boda boda sector is crucial in Kenya, supporting over 1.2 million individuals in accessing

employment opportunities, transporting goods, and providing essential services.