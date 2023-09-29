Shares

Jambojet has announced that it has achieved a 54% market share in the domestic aviation sector. This achievement comes as the world celebrates World Tourism Day on 27th September.

Since the beginning of 2023, Jambojet has soared to new heights, flying over 779,000 passengers, marking a substantial 23% increase compared to the same period last year where they flew 599,830 passengers. The airline was able to achieve this by increasing its flight frequencies across their key routes to meet the growing demand especially during high season which is centered around the school calendar.

A recent survey conducted by Jambojet to evaluate customer satisfaction, needs and opportunities for better air travel experience revealed that 53% of passengers travel for business, 23% for leisure, 17% for visiting family and friends, 4% for studies, and 1% for medical reasons. Notably, the report highlighted a significant increase in first-time fliers on Jambojet, rising to 44% in 2023, up from 30% in 2014.

Jambojet operates various routes with daily frequencies between Nairobi and Mombasa (9 times), Kisumu (5 times), Eldoret (4 or 5 times), Malindi (3 or 4 times), Diani (2 or 3 times), and Lamu (once daily). The airline also operates 4 times weekly flights to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo from Nairobi and offers daily direct flights between Mombasa and Kisumu and Eldoret.

Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet’s Managing Director, “This milestone would not be possible if not for our loyal, new, and returning customers. We remain committed to providing a reliable, affordable service and adhering to the highest safety standards, while offering products and services that respond to customer needs. When we initially started Jambojet we set out on a mission to open up the skies and grow the numbers of those traveling by air. Nine years later, 44% of the flying population in Kenya flew for the first time with Jambojet. Our aim is to expand the markets we fly to and increase the flight frequencies between destinations as we seek continuous growth in the aviation sector.”

This year’s theme for World Tourism Days is “Tourism and green investment” in this vein, Jambojet has been keen on incorporating sustainability measures towards reducing the airline’s carbon footprint, having taken part in the SkyTeam Sustainable Flight Challenge earlier this year.