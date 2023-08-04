Shares

Jambojet, the regional low-cost carrier has added a new aircraft to its growing fleet, bringing their total number of aircraft to 8. The aircraft, christened Kozi is expected to address the surging demand in air travel.

The aircraft, whose tail number 5Y-JXL, underwent maintenance, inspections, acceptance tests and registration in Calgary, Canada. Thereafter, the ferry flight took off on 29th July 2023 from Calgary International Airport. Kozi flew 14,650 KM, making several technical or night stops along the way landing in Nairobi on 2nd August 2023.

The De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q400 NextGen is a 78 to 82-seater aircraft, renowned to be the most advanced aircraft in the turboprop category, with jet-like features. Designed for regional operations, the Dash 8-Q400 is a large, fast, quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft. It provides an ideal balance of passenger comfort and operating economics with a reduced environmental footprint, enabling Jambojet to maintain competitive ticket prices, making air travel accessible to many.

Jambojet CEO, Mr Karanja Ndegwa, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kozi to our fleet, which will ensure we address the growing market needs, allowing us to add frequencies in some of our destinations. This is a show of our commitment to providing safe, affordable, reliable experience, with convenient schedules and exceptional customer service. In 2022, Jambojet flew over 1 million passengers, and have a target to fly 1.2 million passengers in 2023. At the end of June, we had flown close to 600 thousand passengers, indicating we are well on our way to surpass the target. We couldn’t have achieved this without our guests who choose us over and over again, so we say thank you.”

Jambojet operates over 380 flights weekly in 11 routes, flying to Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Malindi, Diani, Lamu and Goma (DRC) from Nairobi, and direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret. Recently, the airline took part in SkyTeam’s The Sustainable Flight Challenge with a return flight to Mombasa, where they implemented a number of initiatives to operate the most sustainable flight ever. The airline reports to be reviewing scalability in some of the initiatives, to be adapted across its operations.