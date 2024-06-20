Shares

Watu has partnered with various stakeholders in Taita Taveta County to address the escalating cases of motorbike (boda boda) theft. The stakeholders include the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya, and the National Police Service, and the Taita Taveta County Commissioner.

Watu will deploy multiple approaches to combat the surge in boda boda theft, particularly in the peripheral coastal counties.

Speaking during a Watu Boda Boda Clinic at Voi Stadium, Taita Taveta Governor Hon. Andrew Mwadime said the partnership will strengthen the county’s efforts to combat boda boda theft. She emphasised the need to protect riders’ livelihoods and ensure swift justice for theft victims.

“Boda boda is a fundamental mode of transport in both rural and urban counties in Kenya, including Taita Taveta, which has enormously contributed to rapid economic growth and improvement of access to critical services at manageable costs. Their safety and security are a very crucial agenda which requires a multi-sectoral approach, and we are happy to partner with Watu Kenya and the national government to provide a long-lasting solution,” Taita Teveta Governor Hon. Andrew Mwadime said.

The partnership will include:

The deployment of advanced tracking systems and security devices in motorcycles.

Community policing in collaboration with stage chairpersons.

Increased police patrols in theft-prone areas to deter criminal activities and the establishment of a rapid response team to handle theft incidents promptly.

Additionally, the County Boda Boda Association office will conduct regular safety sensitisation seminars for the riders and promote community awareness campaigns to encourage residents and riders to support and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to our customers’ safety and security. We are dedicated to helping them safeguard their assets as part of our after-sale service. We firmly believe that our success is intertwined with our customers’ well-being. This collaboration is a significant stride towards creating a safer environment for all riders. We plan to replicate such partnerships across the country,” Watu County Manager Erick Massawe said.

Watu has launched several non-financial initiatives. These include Watu Shule, a dedicated riding school to improve road safety, and equipping boda boda offices across the country with essential supplies.