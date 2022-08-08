Shares

Marion Githinji from Nanyuki Golf Club emerged as the winner of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour held at the Vipingo Ridge Baobab Golf Course in Kilifi County.

Playing off handicap 37, Githinji, who had qualified for the finals after emerging the winner in the Ladies Category in Nanyuki, returned a score of 47 Stableford points courtesy of 23 points in the front nine and 24 points in the back nine to claim the overall title.

Marion Githinji, had this to say, “It feels incredible and at the same time unbelievable to win this title. This was my first time playing here at Vipingo. Hence, I had to capitalize on every shot and opportunity on the course. I played an easy game with no pressure as the course was also in good condition though a little bit windy. My four-ball team was good and made the game enjoyable. I thank Safaricom for this wonderful and worthy initiative, especially with the junior programme, which nurtures and develops young talents for the country’s future golfing sport.

Claiming the top prize in the Ladies’ category was the Kenya Airforce player Grace Naserian with 44 points ahead of Elizabeth Njau of the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, who settled for the Runners up on 32 points.

In the Men’s Category, Dr. Kipkirui Langat of Kericho Golf Club fended off stiff competition from his club-mate Erastus Orina to emerge the winner with 36 points on countback.

Collins Too and Naomi Wafula took the longest drive contest while Nyanza-based and Eldoret leg overall winner Alice Awiti won the Safaricom staff prize.

Meanwhile, claiming the Best Nines prize were Justine Ongere on 22 points and Virginia Munyau on 23 points, with Habil Olaka, who was playing off handicap 19, settling for the Guest prize award on 42 points.