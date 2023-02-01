Shares

Safaricom-sponsored quartet female junior golfers Jecinta Njeri from Nakuru, Kanana Muthomi from Nairobi, Idda Rose from Coast and Vivienne Otunde from Kisii are all set for the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am tournament scheduled for Wednesday, 1st February at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County.

The four are part of hundreds of junior golfers who participated in last year’s Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament, which was held across the country with the aim of developing and growing talent in the country.

For 16-year-old Jacinta Njeri, a class 8 pupil from Ngala School of The Deaf in Nakuru County, participating in this tournament is a dream come true and a great opportunity to take part in a big, international event. She has not let her hearing impairment hinder her.

“I am so happy about this wonderful opportunity that Safaricom has made possible and I am looking forward to taking part in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am tournament at Vipingo. I could never have imagined that one day I would get such an opportunity to meet and play with international professional golfers. I hope to learn a lot from the tournament,” said Jacinta Njeri

Last week, Safaricom’s mobile money service, M-PESA, announced a KES 26.8 million sponsorship deal for the third edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Golf Open set to take place from 2nd to 5th February at Vipingo Ridge. About 100 junior golfers will benefit from a full-day coaching clinic with professional golfers.

The event has attracted 96 players from across the world who are expected to take to the course in a 72-stroke competition. The Kenyan team will be led by Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Nancy Wairimu and Vetlab’s 16-year-old Chanelle Wangari.

The tournament is part of the Ladies European Tour, organised by U.COM Event. Since its formation in 1978, the event has crowned more than 250 winners, with 700 championship trophies won by players from over 30 countries.