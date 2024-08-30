Shares

Jordan Schleck and Aleper Mary are the winners of the fourth and final leg of the 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel Series held Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County. The Vipingo edition attracted over 200 participants, ranging from elite cyclists in the 120 km race to enthusiasts in the 60 km and recreational riders in the 20 km race.

Jordan Schleck, who was the winner of the first leg of the series held in Tatu City, once again showcased exceptional endurance, securing the first position with a time of 4:40:50 hrs in the 120km LOOP men’s elite category. Joel Kyaviro and Stanley Ngugi claimed second and third positions, clocking 4:57:37hrs and 5:00:55 hrs respectively.

In the women’s category, Aleper Mary who emerged third in the Hells Gate Edition, made a comeback with a victorious time of 6:26:16 hrs. She was followed closely by Kendra Masige and Monica Jelimo at 6:42:00 hrs and 6:46:12 hrs respectively.

The final leg also saw the overall series team winners awarded with Team Black Mamba taking the grand prize of Ksh. 250,000. Kenyan Riders secured the second position and won Ksh. 200,000, while Team Ariyas Solar Vortex came in third place, winning Ksh. 150,000.

Reflecting on his victory, Jordan Schleck said, “Winning the final leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series wasn’t easy, but I was prepared for the challenge. The course at Vipingo Ridge was tough, but I knew what to expect and pushed myself to the limit. The support from fellow riders and the incredible atmosphere made it all worthwhile.”

The 60 km LOOP featured strong competition, with Rosemary Wairimu emerging the overall winner with a time of 2:03:47 hrs. Nicholas Barasa won in the men’s category with a time of 2:03:49 hrs.

The 20 km LOOP category provided a more relaxed challenge for recreational cyclists and junior participants. Kelvin Kazungu and Kate Crowley emerged the winners in the men and women category with a time of 1:40:09 hrs and 1:42:01 hrs respectively.

The Vipingo leg saw entry of new sponsors, including Visa. Huawei continued as the prize money sponsor, awarding Ksh. 20,000, Ksh. 15,000 and Ksh. 10,000 respectively for the top three positions in the 120km men’s and women’s elite races.

Speaking at the event in Vipingo, LOOP Digital Financial Services CEO Eric Muriuki said, “The final leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo was a true celebration of athleticism and perseverance. The journey from the first leg to this grand finale has been nothing short of remarkable. We aim to create a platform for cycling as an enterprise to benefit cyclist and as a platform where through partnerships, corporates can get value.”

In line with LOOP’s commitment to sustainability, participants also planted over 200 trees during the event, contributing to environmental conservation efforts in the region. “Our focus on sustainability is core to our mission. We are committed to supporting initiatives like tree planting as part of our effort to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and ensure a greener future for the next generation,” added Mr. Muriuki.