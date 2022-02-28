Shares

Limuru based junior golfer Leo Gitonga has emerged as the overall winner of the second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour which was held at the Limuru Country Club course from Saturday 26th to Sunday, 27th February.

The fifteen-year-old playing off a handicap of 24 returned a total of 22 Stableford points in the first nine and 23 in the second nine, to produce a total score of 45 points to enable him to claim the overall title in the second leg.

Mr, Gitonga becomes the second winner to secure a slot in the Grand Finale of the Safaricom Golf Tour to be held in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, in August 2022. He joins Cyprian Bundi from Nanyuki, the winner of the first leg with 39 points in the first leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour. Susan Koinange playing a handicap of 45, garnered 42 points to become the lady winner of the tournament in Limuru.

Leo Gitonga had this to say, “It is so exciting to be the winner of the second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour here in Limuru. Playing against 240 senior golfers seemed quite tough, but my best shots in the first nine enabled me to seal the victory. I look forward to representing my club at the grand finale in Vipingo.”

The second leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at Limuru attracted 240 participants from corporates and 125 junior golfers who took part in the eighteen-hole tournament.

In Sunday’s Junior golf tournament, Belinda Wanjiru and Justine Ngeera scored 77 points and 82 points to retain their victories in the juniors’ girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively. The Junior Golf tournament was part of the U.S Kids Golf local tour.

“Today, my game was good because of my putting and T shots were on target, and my strokes left out any unnecessary movements. I’m happy I won for the second time as it shows that my game has improved since the Nanyuki leg, and my training is paying off.” Said Belinda Wanjiru, Junior Golfer.

The weekend event also featured a junior golf clinic and a golf outreach programme at Uwanja wa Mbuzi, which attracted over 100, out of which over 80 juniors got a chance to attend the golf clinic.

Safaricom has invested KES 100 million in the golf tour, which aims at nurturing and growing talent in the country. The tour will be played in 14 golf clubs across the country. After Limuru, the tournament proceeds to Muthaiga Golf Club on March 12 2022, before heading to the Nyanza Golf Club.