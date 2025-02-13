Shares

Britam General Insurance has settled a Ksh. 71,143,016 compensation claim for Limuru Country Club following the fire that razed its clubhouse on January 4, 2025.

The fire, which was suspected to have originated from embers escaping the fireplace in the main bar area, caused extensive damage to the clubhouse, which was insured under Britam’s Fire Industrial Insurance Policy. The club’s policy covered buildings, plant and machinery, stock-in-trade, and business furniture.

At a cheque handover ceremony held at the club’s grounds in Tigoni, Britam General Insurance CEO & Principal Officer, James Mbithi, emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting clients in times of crisis.

“This settlement underscores Britam’s role as a dependable fire insurance partner. We understand the critical role institutions like Limuru Country Club play in the community, and we are proud to have processed and settled this claim in just one month to facilitate reconstruction efforts,” said Mbithi.

Limuru Country Club Chairman John Keru acknowledged Britam’s prompt response, stating:

“The fire was a tragic setback for our members, staff and the community, but Britam’s swift processing of our claim within one month, has given us a very good foundation to rebuild. This experience highlights the critical need for businesses and institutions to prioritize comprehensive fire insurance coverage.”

With the compensation in place, Limuru Country Club now looks ahead to restoring its clubhouse, ensuring that members can once again enjoy its iconic facilities.

Britam is a financial services group and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The group has presence in seven African countries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Mozambique, and Malawi. Britam offers a wide range of financial products and services which include Asset Management, Life Assurance, Retirement Planning, General Insurance, Health Insurance, Banking, and Property.