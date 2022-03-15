Shares

Golf has been for the longest time been seen as a preserve of the rich and well to do. This has seen of a low number of people taking it up which has had an negative effect on the quality of the game as well as the level of competition. To counter this, Safaricom embarked on a Golf Tour in a bid to counter this narrative as well as ensure that everyone gets a chance to play this prestigious game.

We had a chat with a pro golfer and kids trainer Paul Muchangi about his golfing journey and the Safaricom Golf Tour. This is what he had to say;

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Paul Muchangi and i am a golfer at Limuru Country Club. I am also a US certified kids coach and i am currently training over 40 kids some of whom are participating in the Safaricom Golf Tour.

What inspired you to start playing golf?

After i finished high school, i went to Limuru Country Club to start working as a caddie so as to make a living. It was during this time that i fell in love with the game. This made me work very hard to learn how to play it, i used to wake up every day at 6.30 in the morning to train. However, due to the fact that as caddies we could only use the course at Limuru Country Club on Mondays, i made the decision to start training in a field which was near my home on a daily basis.

During this time i only had one golf club, a sand wedge which i bought at Ksh. 1,000 and about 50 balls which were about Ksh. 50 each. I only had one club because they are expensive to buy and at that point in time i could only afford one. I used to practice for four to five hours every day before going to do do my job as a caddie.

The other challenge that i faced was that, the club i was using for a right handed person and yet i am left handed. However, i made a made a decision to make the best of what i had and my game really improved. After, training for about two years, i started playing in the caddie tournaments and i always emerged among the winners.

When did you decide to start playing golf professionally?

After i performed well in the Caddie tournaments, i decided to enter the Gotty series. At this time, i only used to play in the tournaments around Central province since i did not have the resources to travel far. At the tournaments i used to caddie for myself since i did not have the resources to pay for one. I did not let this deter me and i used to emerge as one of the best players.

After performing well in the series, my name started to appear in the golf newsletter as Muchangi from Limuru Country Club. Being that i was not a member of the club, the board became curious as to who I was, only to be told that i was a caddie. At this time, my hard work finally paid off in that they decided to give me a full set of golf clubs as well as full access to the course since i was marketing the club.

After getting access to the course, i continued working hard and within one year i had been selected to join the Kenya golf team.

How many trophies have you won since you started playing?

I have won about five trophies that is Limuru Open, Karen Challenge, Kenya Amatuer Championship, Nyanza Open and i have also come second on two occasions at the Uganda Open.

What is your handicap?

My handicap at the moment is zero since i have not been playing a lot due to Covid-19 as well as my decision to focus on being a kids trainer. However, by the time i was playing the Kenya Open last year, my handicap was at negative two. As a comparison, when Tiger Woods started playing professionally, he was negative five.

How would you say that golf has changed your life?

I started out as a caddie where i used to be paid Ksh. 700 but now i can be bale to make a good living out of golf. I also get a chance to interact and network with many influential people which has open the doors for many opportunities.

I have also gotten an opportunity to travel to different countries to play golf something which i would not have been able to do had i remained to be a caddie.

What inspired you to become a trainer?

I used to look at what i have been able to achieve in the short time in which i have been playing golf and thought to myself what if i could have started playing earlier. The fact is that, if i had started playing earlier i would have been very good, perhaps even playing at the PGA Tour.

This is what led to my decision to share what i know with the juniors in the hope that they are going to take the game to the next level. Currently, I am not playing golf professionally as i have decided to concentrate on training the juniors. Actually, i am planning on opening a golf academy at some point in the future.

At the moment, i am training Limuru Country Club juniors who are about 40 in number. I am happy to report that some of them are already winning in the Safaricom Golf Tour.

As a matter of fact, those who won in the third leg of the tour held at Muthaiga Golf Club includes Ethan Wachira 6yrs, Chris Ihugo 9yrs, Muriithi Gatu 9yrs, Ethan Mbogo 11yrs and Mathew Mbogo 15yrs.

Tell us about your golf training at Limuru Children’s Home?

For the longest time, people have had the notion that golf is just for the wealthy, however, this is not a fact and i am a good example of this. This is why i made a decision to work with the kids at Limuru Children’s Home as a way of giving them a better future when they eventually leave the home.

At times, kids in these homes don’t have someone to inspire them and give them direction on life. When i started working with them, i shared my life story about where i started and my achievements this far as a way of showing them that anything is possible if one just puts in the work. So far, i am working with 20 kids and out of those i have been able to identify at least 5 who i can see that they have talent that can take them far in golfing.

Do you think that Safaricom Golf Tour will be able to achieve its objective of promoting golf in the country?

Definitely, this is because i think that juniors tournament is a very good foundation for our young players. This is because it will help us identify the best juniors in the country and it will also prompt their parents to start paying attention to how they are playing as well as investing in them. I do believe that we will be able to see the results in a few years when we see that the number of professional golfers has gone up as well as the quality of the game.

What message do you have for young people who are aspiring golfers

I would like to tell them that golf is not a difficult game and when one is a junior, they have the world at the palm of their hands and they can conquer the game as long as they have the passion and will. Also, that we are going to take the game of golf to the next level with the help of Safaricom and other entities.