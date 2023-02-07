Shares

UAE (The United Arab Emirates) has announced the launch of a new service that allows visitors to extend the validity of all types of visas issued to them for 60 days. This service is available only once and can only be done before entering the country.

The fee to extend a visa validity is AED200. This includes AED100 for the smart services, AED50 for the application form and AED50 for the authority and the electronic services offered to the visitor.

To extend the visa validity;

1. The applicant’s passport must be valid for three months or more.

2. The applicant should not be in UAE for the entry permit to be issued

3. The applicants can extend the validity through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) website (icp.gov.ae) and its smart application.

4. A confirmation email for extending a visa will be sent to the registered ID.

5. In case the application is found to have missing or incomplete data, the request will be declined electronically 30 days after returning it, if the applicant does not complete the required details during this period.

The fees for visa validity extension are refundable, if it is declines. The fees are refunded within a period not exceeding six months from the date of submitting the application.

Kenyan citizens are required to have a visa when travelling to UAE. Kenyan UAE visit visas for Kenyans were extended to a minimum six months with effect from September 2022.