Emirates SkyCargo has become the first airline cargo carrier in the world to have transported more than 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights. The carrier has also transported more than 100 tonnes of syringes across the world to support the delivery of vaccines.

Since the start of international distribution late last year, Emirates SkyCargo has transported over 220 tonnes (50 million doses) of COVID-19 vaccines. These were transported on more than 150 flights from manufacturing locations to 50 destinations on its network through Dubai. Overall, the carrier has transported six different kinds of COViD-19 vaccines.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, said, “Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have reached the 50 million COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone just ahead of World Health Day. As a socially responsible global air cargo carrier, our actions over the last year have always been directed at helping communities across the world, and especially those in developing nations, recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic. We have been leading the global air cargo industry’s efforts and working with our partner organizations in Dubai to rapidly distribute COVID-19 vaccines through Dubai to the rest of the world.”

The carrier was one of the first in the world to deploy passenger aircraft for cargo only flights in order to transport PPE, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and food. Over one year, Emirates SkyCargo had operated more than 27,800 flights and transported over 100,000 tonnes of essential commodities.

As early as October 2020, Emirates SkyCargo set up an EU GDP certified dedicated airside hub for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at its hub in Dubai.

In January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo partnered with Dubai-based entities; DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance. This partnership’s aim was to harness the strategic strengths of Dubai as a major global distribution hub for COVID-19 vaccines.

In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with UNICEF to prioritize transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in support of the COVAX facility for equitable global distribution of vaccines.

With its fleet of modern and efficient all wide-body aircraft and a large network of destinations across six continents, Emirates SkyCargo is a key global player in the secure and rapid global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.