Emirates has launched Dubai Experience, a powerful and intuitive platform. It will enable Kenyan customers to easily browse, create and book their own customized itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

One will now be able to choose from per-curated itineraries if they are first-time visitors, or if they have specific interests in sports, culture, adventure, or entertainment and the arts. They can also have fun creating their own unique itineraries from scratch, pulling from an extensive list of recommended activities and dining options, or mix and match, using per-curated itineraries as a starting point.

Whether it is one of the many popular free attractions across the UAE, or one that requires pre-booking and payment. The easy-to-use itinerary planner provides details such as estimated duration, location map and cost, allowing customers to confidently plan and maximize their Dubai and UAE visit.

Today, Emirates’ customers in 19 countries can build rich and customised itineraries from a selection of over 100 hotels and 200 activities – all of which can be added onto an existing Emirates flight booking or created around a new one.

Customers who plan and book their journeys via the Dubai Experience platform can enjoy:

Flight benefits: 10% savings on their new Emirates flight bookings

Hotel benefits: Exclusive hotel benefits including discounted rates, free cancellation up to 72 hours before check-in, complimentary breakfast, and 24-hour check-in at over 100 hotels, ensuring that their room is ready no matter what time they arrive in Dubai

Activities: Discounted rates and exclusive pricing on over 200 activities

One-stop planner on emirates.com: A unique itinerary planner with an hour-by-hour view of the trip, allowing customers to plan their travel in a granular way that inspires confidence and maximises their time. Customers can view and add to their itinerary at any time on emirates.com through their flight booking

Curated recommendations: Over 200 top Dubai suggestions including free things to do, pay at the door options, and pre-pay attractions for complete convenience, with more listings being added all the time. Dining recommendations can also be booked directly with the restaurant and added to the bespoke itinerary

Emirates operates 10 weekly flights between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Dubai on its Boeing 777-300ER.