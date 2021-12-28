Shares

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a travel restriction on passenger flights from Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. The announcement was made by the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

According to the UAE, the directive follows growing concerns related to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. “The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE. A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden residence holders,” read part of the statement.

The statement added that those coming from the 4 mentioned countries through other countries should stay in the latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE. It also noted that UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.

The new development is coming barely 24 hours after the Federal Government reinstated the daily flights of Emirates Airlines to Nigeria. This is after the UAE authority offered daily flight slots to Air Peace.