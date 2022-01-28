Shares

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that daily flights to Dubai will resume next week Monday, 31st January, 2022. The announcement follows the ease on travel restrictions issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on flights from Kenya and other African countries.

Travelers who had their flights cancelled due to the ban can re-book their flights with all penalties waived and at no additional costs. The lifting of the travel ban into and out of Dubai takes effect from 29th January, 2022, 1430hrs Dubai time.

The schedule will impact passengers travelling from Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Botswana, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Prior to their travel, travellers are expected to present a valid negative COVID-19 test based on a molecular diagnostic test. The test results must be issued within 48 hours of sample collection from an approved health service provider, using a QR code system. Additionally, passengers will undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test is released. Travellers whose tests turn out positive will be required to follow guidelines issued by the Health Authority in the UAE.