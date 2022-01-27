Shares

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the resumption of entry for passengers from several countries in Africa. These are Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kongo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, from January 29th. The travel updates were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

The announcement comes just days after Kenya lifted its 7 day suspension on all Dubai bound passenger flights after a 2 week ban with the UAE over COVID-19 certificates. The ban however did not affect cargo flights which continued with normal operations.

Last week, Kenya and Dubai had failed to reach a consensus again over the ban. Kenya has insisted that Dubai must first lift its ban on flights from Kenya, after which Nairobi will follow suit. In December 2021, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) banned all flights from Kenya. The DCAA claimed several passengers arriving from Nairobi tested positive for COVID-19, yet they had negative certificates on their departure from Kenya. However, the Ministry of Health in Kenya launched a probe on the alleged fraud by Ministry officials to issue falsified COVID-19 certificates.

UAE’s NCEMA also announced updated entry procedures for passengers coming from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda. Passengers coming from these countries must now present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility no more than 48 hours before departure.

They also need to present a negative COVID-19 rapid test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within 6 hours before departure, and conduct a PCR test upon arrival.