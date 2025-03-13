Shares

Uber has announced the launch of Uber One, a membership program that includes discounted Uber rides, delivery and groceries. The membership program provides discounts and exclusive experiences across both rides and delivery.

Uber One provides members with savings and an elevated experience in everyday moments. It will offer member-only upgrades, such as top-rated drivers on rides and premium support.

It will cost Ksh. 280 per month or an annual price of Ksh. 2800, Uber One includes:

10% in Uber One credits on Premium rides (Uber Comfort and Uber XL) and 5% on Economy rides (Uber ChapChap) and Uber Boda

Ksh. 0 delivery fee

Up to 100% off service fee

Uber One exclusive offers

“Uber has revolutionized Kenya’s mobility and delivery needs since our launch in 2015, hundreds of thousands of riders and eaters in the country collectively take advantage of the convenience, accessibility and sheer ease that our brands provide. We’re proud to keep building on this value with the deployment of Uber One.” said Imran Manji, Head of East Africa and Head of Business Development for Africa.

“We want customers to experience firsthand how Uber can make their every day more effortless,” said Kui Mbugua Macharia, Uber Eats General Manager, Kenya. “Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries. Members get preferred pricing, surprise discounts and delight perks that can make every day more fun.”

To join Uber One, open the Uber or Uber Eats apps. Tap on the account, followed by the Uber One module. Review the benefits and Terms, tap Choose Plan and then select the monthly or annual offering.