Shares

Uber Eats has announced its expansion to Eldoret and Naivasha as well as operational updates in Nakuru and Mombasa. These moves are intended to bring city residents with a variety of selection options for food and groceries at the tap of a button.

The expansion of Uber Eats to these locations signals value addition across the value chain, including restaurants, merchants and delivery people. This announcement brings to five the total number of cities with Uber Eats presence in the country (Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru, Naivasha and Mombasa).

Kui Mbugua, General Manager, Uber Eats Kenya commented: “We have also rolled out operational updates in Nakuru and Mombasa as we continue with our vision to become people’s everyday choice for instant access to local commerce, offering delivery on everything from restaurant meals, grocery to pharmacy and retail.”

As an on-demand marketplace, Uber Eats has connected businesses and consumers, providing an ever expanding array of goods and services available on the app. Today, one can find a wide spectrum of goods on the UberEats app that cut across diverse consumer needs where it continues to expand the categories as part of the new vertical business.

From Uber Eats’ internal data, customers are looking for a diversity of offerings to satisfy their cravings which are available on the platform and go beyond traditional restaurants. The strategy to diversify offerings on the app has been driven by a keen observation of consumers’ evolving needs.