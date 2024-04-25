Shares

Uber has announced that its food delivery platform, Uber Eats, is now available in Kisumu as part of its expansion drive in the market.

The addition of Kisumu brings the the total number of cities in Kenya where the service is present to six. They are Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Naivasha and now Kisumu. The service will bring Kisumu City residents a variety of options for food, grocery and retail.

GM UberEats SSA, Nakampe Molewa Kisumu County Executive Member (CEC) for Trade, Tourism, Industry and Marketing Ms. Farida Salim

Commenting on the launch, Kui Mbugua, General Manager, Uber Eats Kenya, said: “Our expansion into Kisumu is a key moment for us as we bring our unique offering of on-demand commerce, selection and affordable offering to the residents of Kisumu. Through Uber Eats, we seek to enhance the overall delivery experience and contribute to the local economy by supporting restaurants and retailers in Kisumu.”

Uber Eats seamlessly connects businesses and consumers, providing an array of goods and services available on the app. Customers can find a wide spectrum of goods across various categories including Convenience, Liquor, Pharmacy & Wellness and Everyday Essentials.

Kisumu County Executive Member (CEC) for Trade, Tourism, Industry and Marketing Hon. Farida Salim, commented on the launch: “We are pleased to welcome Uber Eats to Kisumu County and anticipate significant value being created for restaurants and small businesses. This is a great example of a collaboration between the private and public sector, which yields benefits for individuals, businesses and the community at large.

Uber Eats has been present in Kenya for six years now and has expanded its platform since launch to include restaurant selections that range from local favourites to large enterprise partners and well known retail and grocery merchants.