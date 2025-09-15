Shares

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has found a former teacher from Alliance Girls High School, Peter Ayiro, guilty of immoral conduct. This decision follows a formal investigation into allegations of Ayiro’s misconduct involving students.

According to the TSC’s Director of Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations, Cavin Anyuor, the accusations against Ayiro were detailed in a damning exposé titled The Teacher and the System by African Uncensored. The report alleged that Ayiro had groomed students and later sexually exploited them after they had left school.

In response to these serious allegations, the TSC convened an investigative panel that held a meeting on July 25, 2025. The panel summoned several key witnesses, including Ayiro, the whistle-blower, students, the school chaplain, and other teachers, to establish the truth.

Ayiro resigned from his position before the disciplinary proceedings could be completed. However, Anyuor stated that the TSC would still take action against him as the regulatory body for the teaching profession. While the employment relationship has been severed, the TSC maintains its authority to remove him from the teachers’ register.

A show-cause letter was prepared but not served due to his resignation. The commission is now reviewing the evidence to determine whether Ayiro will be allowed to remain on the register. The outcome of this process could lead to several disciplinary actions, including interdiction, a warning, or complete deregistration. Anyuor noted that the TSC oversees the registration and conduct of approximately 900,000 teachers across both public and private institutions nationwide.

Ayiro engaged in a disturbing pattern of misconduct and abuse over a number of years. He used his position as a Christian Union (CU) patron and his close relationship with past principals to gain an unusual level of trust and freedom, which may have allowed his actions to go unscrutinized.

Ayiro took students off-campus, organized private gatherings, and excused them from mandatory school activities. When Ayiro became aware of an article that would expose his actions, he attempted to block its publication through the court system but was unsuccessful.