A qualified teacher in Kenya can be termed as the one who has been registered by Teacher Service Commission and awarded a certificate of registration. The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) Act 2012 requires every trained teacher to be registered by the Commission before they can be assigned duties in any school in Kenya, either private or public. All TSC Number applications are done online.

TSC Teacher education minimum requirements

Certificate: C Plain in KCSE

Diploma: C+ (plus) at KCSE

Degree: C+ (plus) at KCSE

Teachers intending to teach secondary school must ensure that they have at least C +(plus) in the two teaching subjects of choice.

Mandatory scanned documents required

All academic certificates plus transcripts ( primary, secondary, university or college)

Your photo (passport size)

Banking slip of a non-refundable registration fee (Ksh. 1,055 and Ksh. 2,055 for Duplicate certificate) to be deposited in the TSC Registration Accounts National Bank of Kenya (for Direct Banking, account number is 01001000905001, or for mobile money use the PayBill Business Number 625625.

Payment is mandatory for successful submission and processing.

Applicants should note that only original documents should be scanned and uploaded. For Expatriate Teachers, attach a letter of clearance from Ministry of Education Vetting Committee.

How to register and apply online for a TSC Certificate

Visit the TSC official website

Enter your ID or passport and surname and click NEXT

Fill in the required details in the form that loads (KRA Pin, Email, Phone number e.t.c are required)

Follow the prompts until the end.

It is a serious offence to deliberately give false information to the Teachers Service Commission. The law provides that any person convicted of the offence may be fined up to Ksh. 100,000 or imprisoned for Twelve (12) months or both (Section 44 of TSC Act No. 20 of 2012).

How to check TSC Number Registration Status

Once you have finished all the online process, it will take less than a month before a TSC number is assigned to you. To check whether you have successfully be assigned a TSC number click on teacher registration status on the TSC website and use your National ID number.

The commission will send the hard copy of the TSC Certificate to the postal address you provide during registration. If you do not receive your certificate after month, contact the commission to get further clarification.