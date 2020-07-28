Shares

Minet Kenya has announced that it has added 32 new medical centres to the teachers’ medical scheme. This brings to the number of medical facilities that are available to teachers in Kenya to 500.

Minet Kenya is administrator of the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) Medical Scheme that provides medical services to teachers in Kenya. The Teacher’s Medical Scheme covers over 1,036,000 lives which includes 332,000 registered teachers and their dependants countrywide.

“We have added more service providers as a sign of our commitment to serving teachers and ensuring that the best medical services are within their reach across the country. As the scheme administrator, Minet will continue to ensure access to medical services for teachers within the scheme’s rules and regulations,” Minet Kenya General Manager, Managed Medical Care, Mr. Edwin Kegode said.

The panel of medical service providers is a combination private, faith-based and some public hospitals, each of which attracts different contracting protocols.

“What is common for all is that it is mandatory for the facility to be NHIF accredited before a consideration is made to contract facilities,” Mr. Kegode explained.

The recent additions in Nairobi include Coptic Hospital, Ruai Family Hospital situated along Kangundo road, Oasis Nairobi Limited at Adams Arcade, Ruai Family Specialist Hospital, Komarock Modern Hospital, Jumuia Hospital in Huruma, and Nairobi West Hospital.

Others include Nakuru Specialist Hospital, Naivasha Quality Medical Centre, AIC Kijabe Hospital – Naivasha, Benta and Leaon (B&L) Healthcare Limited and Ndonyo Healthcare in Naivasha; Fatima Mission Hospital in Kajiado; St. Theresa Kiirua, Fortis Diagnostics Centre & Hospital, Meru Doctors Plaza, Meru Jordan Hospital, Sanitas Family Hospital in Meru; and Jocham Hospital, Diani Beach Hospital – Likoni, Mewa Hospital, Utange Hospital, Ganjoni Hospital in Mombasa.

TSC contracted Minet Kenya to manage the medical scheme and the contract has been renewed annually since then. Minet Kenya recently launched a website and USSD to serve members of the scheme. This was especially crucial after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kenya and members couldn’t go to physical centres to be assisted.