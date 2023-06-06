Shares

Minet Kenya, has indicated that it will plant half a million trees over the next five years as part of the company’s broader climate action and sustainability strategy.

The firm today kicked off its tree planting drive by planting 20,000 trees within the Matathia Escarpment in partnership with the Office of the First Lady, under the Mama Doing Good Initiative, Furaha and Baraka Farms, Kenya Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (KACEME), and the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI).

Besides having a great impact on the environment, the tree planting exercise demonstrates Minet’s expertise in risk advisory, especially in climate change and therefore, tree planting is the firm’s efforts in mitigating these risks.

Minet Group Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Msando, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Minet recognizes that our success is intertwined with the well-being of the planet and the communities we serve. We understand that profit and purpose are not mutually exclusive; rather, they are intertwined where one cannot thrive without the other. By planting trees, we are not only offsetting our carbon footprint but also investing in a sustainable future for generations to come. In addition to the external activities, we are looking to rally our colleagues into the initiative by encouraging them to be the agents of positive change on our planet. We are currently running an internal challenge termed plant your Body Mass Index (BMI) which will only benefit the environment but also impact their health and wellness.”

As part of its broader climate action initiative, Minet is also in the process of establishing additional partnerships to support the restoration of the Mangrove Forests in Tana River County along Kenya’s coastline.