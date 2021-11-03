Shares

Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers has been awarded the overall best intermediary of the year in the 2020 annual Intermediaries’ Awards by UAP Insurance Kenya.

The broker, who met the required parameters of the program was awarded with a new VW Polo car.

The awards covered all the key intermediated distribution channels including brokers, independent agents, tied agents, banks and alternative channels. The 2020 program has seen the Insurance Business award over 420 intermediaries in the year.

The UAP Old Mutual loyalty program is designed to recognize the best performing intermediaries and take leadership in the market to attract and retain top performing intermediaries.

The Group offers custom solutions for clients which provides a unique selling proposition for intermediaries when talking to customers. It also operates an integrated financial service model which means that clients can access all financial solutions including insurance, savings, investments, and banking under one roof.

In acknowledgement of this loyalty award, the Minet Kenya CEO, Sammy Muthui, said, “As an insurance broker, it is our responsibility to ensure fair play We exist to ensure that not only our clients win when looking for the best insurance solution possible in the market but also that the insurance business remains sustainable for both the underwriter and Minet Kenya. We thank UAP Old Mutual for recognizing our efforts as intermediaries championing responsible broking.”

“The 2021 loyalty program launched at the beginning of the year is progressing well. Intermediaries continue to be awarded and we are looking forward to announcing the annual winners which will see a grand winner walk away with a brand-new car in 2022,” said David Kuria, Managing Director, UAP Insurance Kenya.