Safaricom Foundation has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Vodafone Foundation to launch a Ksh. 240 million program to scale digital skills for teachers across 35 Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) in Kenya. The program aims to strengthen teachers’ capacity to integrate and use Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills for effective teaching and learning.

The program was officially unveiled at the Machakos Teachers Training College. The ceremony was attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, representatives from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and other stakeholders.

The training program will also include renovating existing ICT facilities or constructing new ones where necessary. So far, eight TTCs, including Machakos TTC, Eregi, Asumbi, Igoji, Kamweja, Garissa and Kericho have already benefited from the initiative.

The launch comes at a time when the Safaricom Foundation recently marked 20 years of transforming lives across Kenya. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has implemented over 4,000 community projects impacting more than 12 million Kenyans. These efforts have focused on the Foundation’s core pillars of health, education, and economic empowerment, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Scaling Digital Skills program forms part of Safaricom Foundation’s broader 2023-2026 strategy and is part of Citizen for the Future Project which aims at improving the school’s infrastructure. The Foundation is also engaged in sustainable philanthropy through initiatives like Ndoto Zetu, with Phase VI currently underway and Phase VII set to launch in April 2025.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Safaricom Foundation Chairman Joseph Ogutu said, “This program reflects our commitment to strengthening the digital capacity of teachers across Kenya. By providing TTCs with the necessary digital tools, we are preparing future teachers to deliver high-quality education that integrates technology. This investment will positively impact both teachers and learners as we work towards improved education outcomes in the digital age.”

On his part, Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, Cabinet Secretary for Basic Education said, “We commend Safaricom Foundation for this timely initiative. As the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) continues to be rolled out, integrating digital skills in our Teacher Training Colleges is crucial. This program will ensure that our teachers are well-prepared to deliver quality education using modern technology.”