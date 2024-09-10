Shares

Over 1,300 youth across Kenya are expected to benefit from a comprehensive Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scholarship program by M-PESA Foundation and the University of Embu. To qualify for the scholarships, one must be between 15 and 30 years of age.

In the first phase, the program will recruit an initial 400 youth targeting 10 counties including Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Homa-Bay, Nyamira, and Turkana. Application forms are currently available on the Embu University website or at any Safaricom Shops within the 10 target counties. The deadline for applications is 7th October 2024.

The scholarships will fully cover all program fees and provide a monthly stipend for accommodation and upkeep and encompass training in specialized programs. The program will also offer craft certificates, diplomas, and other qualifications in a wide range of courses. These include cosmetology, building and construction, mobile and electronic repairs, repairs of two and three wheeled vehicles, electrical installation and maintenance, advanced welding, culinary arts, and IT.

As part of the launch, M-PESA Foundation also broke ground on a series of constructions and renovations that will establish a TVET Centre of Excellence at the University and amplify the institution’s ability to provide quality TVET education. The works will include creating facilities for phone and computer repairs, cosmetology, an automotive workshop, a cafeteria, and a Black Soldier Fly farming initiative.

“We are pleased to partner with the University of Embu to launch this TVET Scholarship Programme in recognition that we need to provide access to education and comprehensive training that will empower our youth to access opportunities for economic empowerment,” said Nicholas Kamunyu, Safaricom Foundation Trustee.

“The scholarships we are launching today will provide access to a diverse range of programs which have been carefully selected to align with current market demands. Many of these skills are what we often associate with blue-collar jobs but let us not underestimate their value. These are the foundational skills that drive industries, boost productivity, and create pathways to meaningful employment,” said Professor David Mugendi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Embu.

In addition to its contributions to the education sector, this year, the M-PESA Foundation has also been conducting a series of medical camps across the country, in a bid to improve healthcare. The Foundation has conducted a series of 12 medical camps held between May 2023 and March 2024, the Foundation began a fresh phase of camps in April this year targeting 12 counties. In the new phase, over 24,000 people have accessed medical services in Bungoma, Siaya, Machakos, and Kajiado counties, and the Nairobi Metropolitan area covering Mathare, Githurai, and Kabete.

The medical camps leverage technology by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) screening to monitor vital signs such as pulse rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. Zuri Health also offers patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.