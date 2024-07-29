Shares

More than 2,900 residents in Nairobi were beneficiaries of from medical camps hosted by the MPESA Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion SightFirst Eye Hospital.

The medical camp, which was held at the Kabete National Polytechnic was held as part of the annual Ghetto Run marked the culmination of a series of medical camps held by the MPESA Foundation in the Nairobi Metropolitan area since May 2024. These included three camps in Nairobi County, held in Mathare, Githurai and Kabete, and one in Kajiado County, held in Ongata Rongai.

Cumulatively, these camps have benefited more than 15,000 residents with an array of services. These include eye care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screening, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and elderly and child health consultations.

Following a successful series of 12 medical camps held between May 2023 and March 2024, the MPESA Foundation recently began a new phase of medical camps in April this year. So far medical camps have been held in Nairobi, Kajiado, Siaya, Bungoma, and Machakos counties, benefiting more than 24,000 people.

“Health is one of our key pillars at MPESA Foundation. Through our series of medical camps, we continue to realise our purpose of transforming lives and take healthcare services closer to the people, with a focus on non-communicable diseases, reproductive health advice and general health consultations,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Leveraging technology, the camps use artificial intelligence (AI) camps to monitor vital signs such as pulse rate, blood pressure, and body temperature which guide further medical advice. On the other hand, Zuri Health also offers patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.